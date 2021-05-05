W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $435.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $421.15.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $456.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $263.83 and a 52 week high of $456.88.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.