Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.850-5.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.85-5.30 EPS.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,454. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.05.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.