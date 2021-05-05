VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 411,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of VSBGF stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail software technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, which provides real-time analytics and audience measurement system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

