Vroom (VRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vroom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRM. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,568,377 shares of company stock valued at $59,031,312 in the last three months.

Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

