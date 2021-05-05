Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

VNT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.64. 12,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,590. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $48,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

