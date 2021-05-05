Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on V. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

NYSE V opened at $232.03 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

