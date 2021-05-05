Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTS. Barclays increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $269.90 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $281.99. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.