Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,531,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 224,565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,307 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSE NCV opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

