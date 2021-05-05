Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $205.80

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 203.10 ($2.65), with a volume of 162366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.10 ($2.61).

VMUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 139.50 ($1.82).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 193.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

