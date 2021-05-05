Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.
VNOM stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.
About Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.
See Also: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.