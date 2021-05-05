Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

VNOM stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

