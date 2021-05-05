Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

