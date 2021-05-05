Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 29.3% in April

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $18.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 123,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

