Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 29.3% in April

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ VIOT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $18.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.59.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.
