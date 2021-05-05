Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

VKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. 14,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $470.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

