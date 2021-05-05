View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Down 6.3%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 13,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,202,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $8,140,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter worth $1,480,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

