Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $11.85 million and $1.91 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00089654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.27 or 0.00860973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,431.04 or 0.09880096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00044920 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

