Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0617

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $441,522.38 and $2,477.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

