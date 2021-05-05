VIDT Datalink Trading 31.5% Higher Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002159 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $58.90 million and $9.12 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.00837487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.98 or 0.09614778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00100706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00044888 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

