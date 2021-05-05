Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Announces Dividend of $0.84

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.8387 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of VWDRY stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. 77,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VWDRY. SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

