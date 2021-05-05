Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Trading Up 1.1%

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) was up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 18,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 24,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSPRU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,224,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

