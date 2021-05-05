Vertical Research Upgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to “Buy”

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of OLN opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Olin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

