Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,218,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 297,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,684 shares of company stock worth $2,285,605 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,010. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

