Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

VRSK traded down $15.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $151.18 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

