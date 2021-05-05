VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $18,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,080,168 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.67. 3,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,336. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

