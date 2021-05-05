VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.12

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $15,687.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,613,665 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

