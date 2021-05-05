Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Vericel stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,915,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. Vericel has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

