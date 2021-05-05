VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in VEREIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth about $722,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 44.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

VER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.