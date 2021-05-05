Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 23,526 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,526 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

