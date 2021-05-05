Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.48.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

