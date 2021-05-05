Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.51.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

