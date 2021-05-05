Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $602,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 43.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cigna by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.15. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $259.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.27.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

