Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,208 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.28.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

