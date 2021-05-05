Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 2,022 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

