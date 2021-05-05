Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.62.

VNTR stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

