Veles Achieves Market Cap of $210,816.88 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Veles has a market capitalization of $210,816.88 and $587.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,804.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.62 or 0.06092214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.85 or 0.02406263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.43 or 0.00611626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00167230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.61 or 0.00724608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.58 or 0.00712232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $296.63 or 0.00522192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005030 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,531 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,860 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

