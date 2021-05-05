Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $4,792.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,359.37 or 1.00148819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $740.72 or 0.01390234 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.00676173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00352366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00205255 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

