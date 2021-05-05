Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $75.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

VRNS opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

