Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Stock Position Lowered by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFMO. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VFMO opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.15.

