Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Position Lowered by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,749. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $187.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.22 and its 200-day moving average is $161.87.

