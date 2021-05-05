Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.06. 270,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

