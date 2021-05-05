Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.26. The company had a trading volume of 328,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,487. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

