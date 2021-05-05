Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.