Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,033 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VMBS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,738. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

