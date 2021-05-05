Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. 1,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,174. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74.

