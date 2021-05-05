Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

