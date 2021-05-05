Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. 46,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,855. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

