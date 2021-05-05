Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,155 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $154.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

