Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $94.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,604.47, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

