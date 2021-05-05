USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $14.38 billion and $3.16 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.67 or 0.06018901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00134719 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 14,380,157,844 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

