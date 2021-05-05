Usca Ria LLC Takes $237,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,544,000 after buying an additional 47,854 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,922. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.76.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

