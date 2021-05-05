Usca Ria LLC Invests $160,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

