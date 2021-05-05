Usca Ria LLC Invests $160,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

